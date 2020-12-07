PTI photojournalist, who clicked iconic 'Kisan v Jawan' photo, allegedly attacked by men in 'sarkari' vehicle

Ravi Choudhary, a photojournalist working for the Press Trust of India (PTI), on Monday alleged that he was attacked by several unidentified men in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. The men who assaulted him were travelling in a vehicle that had 'Bharat Sarkar' (Government of India) written on it, Choudhary said.

The incident, according to Choudhary, occurred on Ganga Canal Road. Moreover, the journalist said that when he went to the Muradnagar Police Station to lodge a complaint regarding the same, but the cops there refused to file an FIR.

"What to do?" he asked on Twitter, tagging the official handles of UP Police, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, and IPS officer Ashok Kumar.