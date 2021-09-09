Protest rallies, counter rallies taken out on streets of Tripura by CPI (M), TMC and BJP

Tripura: A day after clash, the CPI (M) on Thursday made a video public where BJP cadres were seen ransacking the CPI (M) office.

According to CPI (M)’s post on social media they will soon publish the names of BJP workers and leaders who were instrumental behind the violence on Wednesday.

Former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said that sensing defeat in 2023 Assembly polls, the BJP is trying to make violence in the state.

“There has been no development in Tripura ever since BJP has come to power and vandalism and chaos is the new situation of Tripura. Sensing defeat in the polls, the BJP is unleashing violence,” said Sarkar.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M), TMC and even the BJP took out protest rallies in Tripura' Agartala.

West Bengal Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said that TMC will restore peace and will develop Tripura.

“Tripura has gone backwards due to the BJP government and only TMC can uplift the status of Tripura. We have taken out protest rallies condemning the violent act of the BJP”, said Chandrima.

West Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh said that the TMC is taking alleged goons to Tripura from West Bengal and being packed with the CPI (M) is creating tension in Tripura.

“Tripura is a peaceful place and CPI (M) and TMC clubbing together is creating unnecessary tension to malign BJP government’s peaceful functioning,” said Ghosh.

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also condemned the act of vandalizing CPI(M)’s party offices in Tripura by the alleged BJP goons.

It can be recalled that on Wednesday, several places in Tripura turned into battlefield after CPI(M) headquarters in Udaipur was set ablaze by alleged BJP goons. Apart from Udaipur, the CPI(M) office in Agartala was also put on fire after bulldozing the iron- gate.

However, the BJP termed it as ‘people’s fury’ against the violence of the CPI (M).

TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee took to Twitter and slammed that attack on media in Tripura.

“Violence & hooliganism is so ingrained in the @BJP4Tripura govt. that today the fourth pillar of DEMOCRACY was BRUTALLY ATTACKED! We stand in solidarity with the media fraternity and remain committed in our fight towards REMOVING the #DuareGunda Model of @BjpBiplab from Tripura,” read the tweet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:41 PM IST