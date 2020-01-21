'Protest as much as you can, CAA will not be withdrawn': Amit Shah

Lucknow: “The Citizenship Amendment Act will not be withdrawn, protest as much as you can,” Union Minister Amit Shah announced on Tuesday in Lucknow, amid pan-India protests against the controversial law including in Lucknow, Prayagraj and other major cities of Uttar Pradesh.
Speaking in Lucknow as part of the government's outreach to the people, Amit Shah accused the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and Trinamul Congress of spreading lies about the law and challenged their leaders for “debate anywhere in the country”.
"Mamata didi, Rahul ji, Akhilesh-ji, Mayawati-ji, I dare you to a debate on the Citizenship Act anywhere in the country... I dare you to show me any clause in the bill that talks about taking away any one's citizenship," he said
He also sought to clarify that CAA has nothing to do with revoking citizenship of anyone. Rather, it seeks to provide citizenship to persecuted Hindus and other minorities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
