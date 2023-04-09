India's tiger population as of 2022 is 3,167: PM Modi at Project Tiger commemoration event in Karnataka's Mysuru |

PM Narendra Modi spoke at the inaugural session of the commemoration of 50 years of Project Tiger on Sunday, lauding India's efforts in the protection and conservation of big cats. Project Tiger has been a significant contributor to India's culture of protecting nature, and its success is a matter of pride for India and the world.

India leads in tiger population

During his speech, PM Modi highlighted that India has completed 75 years of independence, and 75% of the world's tiger population is in India. This is a remarkable achievement and a testament to India's commitment to wildlife conservation. Project Tiger has played a critical role in the increase of tiger population in India.

According to the data, there are 3167 tigers in India by the year 2022, with an increase of 200 tigers from 2018. In 2018, there were 2967 in India.

Karnataka | Project Tiger leads the way in the protection and conservation of big cats. It is part of Indian culture to protect nature. The success of Project Tiger is a matter of pride not only for India but for the whole world. India has completed 75 years of independence; and… pic.twitter.com/pZqX0s3Dyi — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

India's contribution to global diversity

India contributes to about 8% of the known global diversity, despite having only 2.4% of the world's land area. PM Modi also highlighted India's successful translocation of the cheetah from Namibia and South Africa, making it the first transcontinental translocation of the big cat. India is now home to nearly 30,000 elephants, making it the largest Asiatic Elephant range country globally.

PM Modi's speech emphasized India's commitment to nature conservation and the significant contribution of Project Tiger in the increase of tiger population in India. India's efforts in protecting wildlife have led to the conservation of diverse flora and fauna and the revival of several endangered species, including the cheetah.