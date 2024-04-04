'Progress Over Last 10 Years Is Just A Trailor', Says PM Modi During His Address In Jamui District Of Bihar

PM Modi To Virtually Inaugurate Lata Memorial Auditorium Today |

Jamui: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday April 4th said that what development had taken place in various sectors in India during the last 10 years was just a ‘trailer’ as he would have to take the country much forward.

Addressing an election meeting at Khaira in Jamui district in favour of LJP (R) candidate Arun Bharti, Prime Minister Modi said that chief minister Nitish Kumar, LJP (R) chief Chirag Paswan and also deputy chief minister Samarat Choudhary spoke about various development initiatives but a night-long meeting would have to be organised if he started listing out what initiatives he had taken for the country`s progress. “Modi`s ‘soch’ (thinking) is different. What I have done for the country during the last 10 years is just a trailer as I have to do a lot of work (in my next term),” he remarked.

PM's unrelenting attack on Congress

Chirag`s uncle and former union minister Pashupati Kumar Paras was conspicuous after his absence even as the latter had promised to extend his support to all NDA candidates in the Lok Sabha election. LJP (R) candidate Bharti is brother-in-law of Chirag. Targeting Congress and its ally RJD, PM said that these parties brought bad name to the country. He without naming RJD chief Lalu Prasad said that poor youths` land parcels were grabbed in the name of giving them jobs in the railway when the former was the railway minister but no such complaint had been received against Nitish who was also a railway minister.

Modi said that India`s stature in the entire world had increased during the last 10 years. He contended that earlier the former Congress regime at the centre used to approach small countries with complaints when a nation facing a crisis of even wheat flour(Pakistan) used to export terrorism. He said that India was now entering into the soil of such a country to give it a befitting reply.