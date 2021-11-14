Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Mayawati, extends condolences to BSP supremo over her mother's demise

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday met Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati at her residence.

She visited the BSP supremo to pay her condolences to her mother who passed away on Saturday.

Priyanka reached Mayawati's residence at 3 Tyagaraj Marg, Delhi.

Mayawati's mother died due to heart failure in Delhi on Saturday.

Mayawati's mother Ramrati was 92 years old. She died at a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment, as per a press statement from the BSP.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 02:27 PM IST