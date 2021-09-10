Priyanka Gandhi to take out 12000-km-long 'Pratigya Yatra' in Uttar Pradesh before Assembly polls; here's all you need to know

Lucknow: Congress will begin its Mission UP with 12000-kilometer-long Yatra. The march named as Pratigya Yatra will cover almost all the cities and big villages of Uttar Pradesh.

Congress general secretary and in charge of UP, Priyanka Gandhi on Friday gave a final shape to this Yatra in Lucknow. Priyanka is on a four-day visit to UP during which she would hold several meetings with office-bearers, various committees and group of people including traders.

On Friday, she presided a meeting of the Congress advisory and strategy committee where the decision to take out Yatra was finalized. Priyanka discussed about the route of the Yatra and programmes that would be taken during it with the committee members.

In the meeting, the Congress general secretary also held a discussion about the election campaign and future programmes. It has been decided that very soon party will begin zone-wise programmes.

During her UP visit, Priyanka would also go to Raibareilli and Amethi where she will informally meet people. It may be mentioned that the last time Priyanka visited Raibareilli was two years back.

Meanwhile, the UP Congress has already finalized the name of its candidates for the UP assembly polls on four dozen seats. Priyanka herself has given these candidates go-ahead signal. The party has decided not to forge electoral alliance with any major political party. Instead, it would invite small parties to come to its fold.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 05:20 PM IST