 Priyanka Gandhi To Make Electoral Debut From Wayanad, To Contest Lok Sabha Bypoll
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPriyanka Gandhi To Make Electoral Debut From Wayanad, To Contest Lok Sabha Bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi To Make Electoral Debut From Wayanad, To Contest Lok Sabha Bypoll

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party candidate for the Lok Sabha bye-election from Kerala," the party said in an official release. This will be the electoral debut for Priyanka Gandhi who has been keen to contest elections for sometime.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 10:56 PM IST
article-image
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll | X | @priyankagandhi

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday announced that its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra would contest the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll next month, making her electoral debut from the seat in Kerala.

She had campaigned for her brother Rahul Gandhi who contested the seat during the general elections, apart from the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency. Rahul Gandhi won both the seats but vacated Wayanad.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has approved the proposal to nominate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as party candidate for the Lok Sabha bye-election from Kerala," the party said in an official release.

This will be the electoral debut for Priyanka Gandhi who has been keen to contest elections for sometime.

FPJ Shorts
‘Don’t Want To Shift To Place That Has Rent More Than 1 Lakh’: Asha Negi Calls This Her ‘Middle Class’ Habit
‘Don’t Want To Shift To Place That Has Rent More Than 1 Lakh’: Asha Negi Calls This Her ‘Middle Class’ Habit
West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO
West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO
Mumbai: Global Vipassana Pagoda In Gorai Unveils Experiential Centre Showcasing 2,500-Year-Old History Of Vipassana Meditation
Mumbai: Global Vipassana Pagoda In Gorai Unveils Experiential Centre Showcasing 2,500-Year-Old History Of Vipassana Meditation
Chennai Braces For Heavy Rains, 12 Flights Cancelled & 14 Delayed
Chennai Braces For Heavy Rains, 12 Flights Cancelled & 14 Delayed

The Congress also announced Rahul Mamkootathil from Palakkad and Ramya Haridas from Chelakkara assembly constituency for the upcoming bypolls in Kerala.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Priyanka Gandhi To Make Electoral Debut From Wayanad, To Contest Lok Sabha Bypoll

Priyanka Gandhi To Make Electoral Debut From Wayanad, To Contest Lok Sabha Bypoll

West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO

West Bengal: People Celebrate Droher Carnival And Durga Carnival Together; Watch VIDEO

Chennai Braces For Heavy Rains, 12 Flights Cancelled & 14 Delayed

Chennai Braces For Heavy Rains, 12 Flights Cancelled & 14 Delayed

Raipur: Political Showdown Between BJP and Congress After Cop's Family Brutally Murdered

Raipur: Political Showdown Between BJP and Congress After Cop's Family Brutally Murdered

Punjab: Over 6 Injured In 2 Firing Incidents During Panchayat Polls

Punjab: Over 6 Injured In 2 Firing Incidents During Panchayat Polls