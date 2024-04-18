Priyanka Gandhi Slams BJP, Calls Them 'Worshippers Of Satta' During Saharanpur Roadshow

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during a roadshow ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, in Saharanpur on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. | ANI

Criticising BJP, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the BJP "rulers" are not worshippers of satya (truth) or "Maa Shakti" but only of "satta (political power)”. It was her first roadshow in Uttar Pradesh for INDIA candidate from Saharanpur Imran Masood, hours before the campaign came to an end.

The 2-km-long roadshow covered Muslim-dominated areas. She appealed to a large number of people gathered there to have a glimpse of their favourite leader to help Masood win with a huge majority.

“The people in power are not worshippers of satya (truth) or Maa Shakti (Goddess Shakti) but only of satta (political power). For satta, they can go to any extent, they can topple govts, buy MLAs and give the country's assets to the rich,” she said.

Her remarks come in the backdrop of the BJP attacking the Congress over its leader Rahul Gandhi's “fight againt Shakti” remark and accusing the opposition party of insulting Sanatan Dharam. Targeting BJP, Congress leader claimed, “If there is no glitch in EVMs, these people are not going to win more than 180 seats”.