'BJP Wants To Take Your Rights Away': Priyanka Gandhi In Rajasthan

Priyanka Gandhi |

Senior leader and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has alleged that BJP wants to change the constitution to seize the rights of the public. Addressing a public meeting Bandikui, Rajasthan in support of Congress candidate Murari Lal Meena on Monday Priyanka said 'your ancestors fought for this Constitution, All of you have equal rights whether you are the Prime Minister or a businessman or a poor. Now the voices of changing the Constitution are being raised because they want to take away your rights.'

Priyanka Gandhi Urges Citizens To Be Aware

Urging the people to be vigilant and aware Priyanka said that their MPs have started talks of changing the constitution and it will be done in a such way that people don't even know, hence it is important for people to be aware.

'You have become blind and letting the Modi ji do what he wants to buy it is wrong and harming you. Why are you all silent? Why have you assumed that this will continue like this? The power to change this situation is in your hands. All I'm saying is be aware,' said the Congress general secretary.

Priyanka Slams PM Modi

Attacking PM Modi of not fulfilling the promises Priyanka said that people have respect for those who served the people 'We look for this spirit in our leaders. You may have seen this feeling in Modiji's but look at the situation today. After talking so big in 10 years, there are no jobs, inflation is increasing. He has not been able to fulfill the promises,' said Priyanka.

Gandhi Talks On Inflation And Farmers Plight In India

Talking about the inflation and farmers plight Congress leader said that those who migrated to the cities are finding it difficult to earn. GST has been imposed on everything including farming equipment. This is all for the poor. Big loans of industrialists were waived off and the farmer is committing suicide for Rs 10,000. This is your struggle, which has made the country, but no one is listening to the voice of this struggle. Modiji is disconnected from your struggle. This is visible in his words.

This was Priyanka Gandhi's third election meeting in Rajasthan and second in a row. Before the public meeting she held a road show in Alwar in support of Congress candidate Lalit Yadav. Former CM Ashok Gehlot, Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh, party president Govind Singh Dotasara and all the senior leaders attended the road show.