Prisoner who died last year in November 'released' by Bihar govt this year

Patna: While the Bihar government had decided to release 27 prisoners including Anand Mohan, it has also 'released' an inmate who died in November last year.

Patiram Rai, the 93-year-old prisoner died on November 10, 2022 in Buxar jail. Still, the law ministry of Bihar included his name in the list of 27 persons to be released after serving 14 years of their jail term with good conduct.

The state government issued a notification where the name of Anand Mohan was at the 11th position while Patiram Rai was at the 15th position.

"Patiram Rai who was undergoing life imprisonment died on November 10, 2022 due to illness. He was a native of Simri village in the district. Besides him, we have released 4 more inmates from the list we have received from the Bihar government. One Ramadhar Ram was not released as the fine imposed on him was not deposited in the court. His family is likely to pay the fine in the Arrah district court and he will then be released," said Rajiv Kumar, Superintendent of Buxar open jail.