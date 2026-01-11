 Shalimar Bagh Murder: Kejriwal Slams ‘Collapse Of Law & Order’ After AAP Worker Shot Dead
AAP worker and RWA president Rachna Yadav was shot dead outside her Shalimar Bagh home. Police suspect the murder is linked to her husband’s 2023 killing, as she was a key witness. Arvind Kejriwal called it a law-and-order failure and slammed the BJP government. Police are hunting the accused using CCTV leads.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
article-image

Former Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday strongly condemned the murder of party worker Rachna Yadav in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh, calling it proof of the complete breakdown of law and order in the capital under the BJP-led government.

In a statement, Kejriwal said the incident showed that “no one is safe in Delhi anymore” and described the crime, which took place in the Chief Minister’s own Assembly constituency, as extremely shameful and unacceptable. He expressed condolences to the victim’s family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

AAP also issued a statement terming the killing “heartbreaking and disgraceful”, saying it exposed the failure of the administration and raised serious concerns over women’s safety in the city. The party demanded strict punishment for the culprits.

Rachna Yadav, 44, was shot dead at close range outside her home on Saturday morning. She was the president of the local Resident Welfare Association. Police said she sustained a gunshot wound to the head and died on the spot.

article-image

Investigators suspect the murder is linked to the 2023 killing of her husband, Vijendra Yadav. Rachna was a key witness in that case, and police believe the attack was aimed at weakening the prosecution. CCTV footage has captured the alleged shooter, while an accomplice waited nearby on a motorcycle.

Rachna’s daughter has alleged that the absconding accused, Bharat Yadav, masterminded the killing. Police teams are scanning footage, questioning locals and pursuing multiple leads. Security has been tightened in the area as the investigation continues.

