Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan

Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on Thursday. His Son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his Twitter handle. Paswan recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in central government.

Yesterday, after the death of Paswan, Modi condoled his death.

"I am saddened beyond words. There is a void in our nation that will perhaps never be filled. Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's demise is a personal loss. I have lost a friend, valued colleague and someone who was extremely passionate to ensure every poor person leads a life of dignity," PM Modi tweeted.

A nine-time member of Lok Sabha, Paswan remained a prominent leader in national politics for over four decades since he entered Lok Sabha from Bihar's Hajipur in 1977 with a record margin. The victory also made it to the Guinness Book of Records.

The seventy-four-year-old leader was a sitting member of Rajya Sabha from Bihar and had been elected to the Upper House of Parliament in 2010 also.

A parliamentarian with strong debating skills, Paswan did not believe in holding his punches during a political attack but his words did not violate the norms of parliamentary decency.

As Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Paswan took measures against overpricing and reducing the use of plastic in the packaging of water bottles.

