Prime Minister Narendra Modi now transfers Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore farmers under PM-KISAN scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has transferred about Rs 19,500 crore to over 9.75 crore farmers under PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojana on Monday, as per the live interaction. The amount will deposited in their bank accounts through DBT today.

Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the scheme is ensuring social security for more than 11.4 crore farmer families and providing benefits directly into their bank accounts.

More than ₹ 84 thousand crore has been released to PM-KISAN beneficiaries farmers during the lockdown period due to current COVID-19 pandemic.

The benefit shall be paid to only those farmers’ families whose names are entered into the land records. Exception has, however, been made for North-East States and Jharkhand in this regard

Under the scheme, a financial benefit of Rs. 6000/- per year is provided to eligible farmer families, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each by DBT.