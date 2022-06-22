Presidential Polls: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik appeals to extend unanimous support to Draupadi Murmu

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik | PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday appealed to all members of Odisha Legislative Assembly to extend unanimous support to NDA's Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.

Taking to Twitter, Patnaik wrote, "Appeal all the members of Odisha Legislative Assembly, cutting across party lines, to extend unanimous support to elect the daughter of #Odisha - Smt #DraupadiMurmu to the country’s highest office."

Earlier in the day, Murmu said she is optimistic about getting the support of all MLAs and MPs from Odisha cutting across party lines as she is the daughter of the soil.

A tribal leader-turned-governor said she was surprised and delighted on learning on television that she was nominated for the top job by the NDA.

"I am surprised as well as delighted. As a tribal woman from remote Mayurbhanj district, I had not thought of becoming the candidate for the top post," Murmu told reporters at her Rairangpur residence on Tuesday.

She said the NDA government's decision to nominate a tribal woman for the top post is a reflection of the BJP's slogan of "sabka saath, sabka vikas aur sabka vishwas".

Asked whether she can get the support of the state's ruling BJD, which holds over 2.8 per cent of votes in the electoral college for the forthcoming Presidential poll, Murmu said, "I am optimistic of getting support from all members of the Odisha Legislative Assembly and MPs." She also said, "I am a daughter of the soil. I have the right to request all members to support me as an Odia."

Born in the Santhal community, Murmu began her political career as a councillor in Rairangpur Nagar Panchayat in 1997 and rose through the ranks to become a minister in the BJD-BJP government in 2000 and later the governor of Jharkhand in 2015.

A two-term former MLA from Rairangpur, Murmu held on to her assembly seat in 2009 when the BJD had snapped ties with the saffron camp weeks ahead of the state elections which were swept by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's party.

She said, "I was not expecting this opportunity. I was not attending any political programme for more than six years after becoming the governor of the neighbouring Jharkhand. I hope all will support me."

