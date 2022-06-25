Presidential elections: Mayawati To support NDA's Droupadi Murmu

Draupadi Murmu, Presidential candidate everyone is talking about | FILE PHOTO

Lucknow: With 10 MPs and lone MLA in Uttar Pradesh, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati announced support to NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu.

Mayawati on Saturday said that her party has decided to support a women tribal candidate. She said tribal community is an important part of her movement for social justice and that is why party would vote for Droupadi Murmu. BSP chief said that this decision should not be seen as support to NDA or BJP but as a respect to the worthy tribal woman candidate.

Soon after this the BJP welcomed the decision and thanked Mayawati. Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Keshav Prasad Maurya said that PM Modi has decided to field a tribal woman from poor family as presidential candidate and all parties must come forward to support her.