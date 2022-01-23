President Ramnath Kovind, PM Modi, others pay homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose; see pics

Subhash Chandra Bose was a nationalist leader and an extra-ordinary freedom fighter who wanted complete and unconditional Independence for India.

Netaji was born in a wealthy Bengali family of Cuttack on 23rd January 1897. He was an Indian nationalist, known for his patriotism towards India. However, Netaji's demise still remains a mystery.

On his 125th birth anniversary, politicians, bureaucrats and countrymen have come forward to extend wishes and remember the freedom fighter.

"India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian, tweeted President Ramnath Kovind. Later, he also shared the visuals from him offering floral tribute to Netaji.

India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary at Rashtrapati Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/IoZeg1YSbZ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared clicks from him paying tribute to Netaji and wrote in a tweet, "...I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation."

Chief Ministers of several states, Union Territories remembered and revered Bose on his special day.

Talking to Twitter, Tamil Nadu CM wrote, "Paying homage to #NetajiSubhashChandraBose who is the symbol of patriotism for millions in India. His fame is omnipresent like the rays of sun across the nation and let's march ahead with patriotism in the light shone by him."

Paying homage to #NetajiSubhashChandraBose who is the symbol of patriotism for millions in India. His fame is omnipresent like the rays of sun across the nation and let's march ahead with patriotism in the light shone by him. pic.twitter.com/86ouDdVoWt — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) January 23, 2022

Karnataka CM Basavraj Bommai offered tribute to the freedom fighter on his 125th birth anniversary, see pics:

Kerela CM Pinarayi Vijayan's tweet read, "Tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His revolutionary life is still an inspiration to people who fight for freedom & equality all over the world. Remembering #NetajiSubhashChandraBose may fill our hearts with the love for humanity."

Tributes to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary. His revolutionary life is still an inspiration to people who fight for freedom & equality all over the world. Remembering#NetajiSubhashChandraBose may fill our hearts with the love for humanity. pic.twitter.com/woSX0nuxep — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) January 23, 2022

Here's a look at few more tributes:

Paid floral tributes to #NetajiSubhashChandraBose Ji on his 125th Birth Anniversary at @BJP4Telangana State office. pic.twitter.com/9jlp4qmXRl — Raja Singh (@TigerRajaSingh) January 23, 2022

“Freedom is not given, it's taken"

Tributes to one of India's greatest Freedom Fighter, #NetajiSubhashChandraBose on his 125th birth anniversary. Jai Hind 🙏🏼🌸 pic.twitter.com/EEDS7NhbgQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 23, 2022

Congress literally tried everything to erase the history of Netaji.



BJP installing statue of Netaji at India Gate has literally won the heart of India.



Thank you, @narendramodi ji.

You have won all our hearts again 🙏#NetajiSubhashChandraBose pic.twitter.com/1RKxsaiveq — Shashank Shekhar Jha (@shashank_ssj) January 21, 2022

“Give me blood,and I’ll give you freedom” remembering Bharat Mata’s son, a true revolutionary and one of the greatest fighter for our freedom , the great #NetajiSubhashChandraBose on his 125th birth anniversary 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/3GjuN46LAr — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 23, 2022

Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle if there are no risks to be taken.



~ #NetajiSubhashChandraBose#NetajiJayanti — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) January 23, 2022

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 11:52 AM IST