President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, other political leaders extend greetings to Citizens on Ram Navami

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other political leaders on Sunday extended greetings on the occasion of the Ram Navami.

Extending his greetings, President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “Happy Ram Navami to all the countrymen. Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’s life, his conscientiousness and high ideals are the source of guidance and inspiration for the entire humanity. Let us all take a pledge to contribute to nation building by imbibing the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

PM Modi greeted the nation on Ram Navami and wished happiness, peace and prosperity for all.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Happy Ram Navami to the people of the country. May everyone get happiness, peace and prosperity in life by the grace of Lord Shri Ram. Jai Shri Ram!"

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings on the occasion of the Ram Navami.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Extending his greetings, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said: "Warm wishes to all of you on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Navami. I wish Lord Shri Ram happiness, peace, prosperity and good health in everyone's life."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In his message, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi: "Wishing you all a very Happy Ram Navami. Hope this holy festival brings happiness in everyone's life."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari greeted the nation on Ram Navami and tweeted in Hindi: “Hearty greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ram Navami. Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram is a source of reverence and strength for all of us. Jai Shree Ram! #RamNavami #रामनवमी”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ram Navami is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:16 AM IST