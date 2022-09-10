President Murmu appoints Gulam Ali from J&K to Rajya Sabha

President of India Droupadi Murmu | PTI

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday nominated Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim from Jammu and Kashmir, to the Rajya Sabha on the advice of the Central government.

A notification by Union Home Ministry said the President is happy to nominate Gulam Ali to the Council of States to fill the vacancy due to the retirement of one of the nominated members.

BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya praised the decision on Twitter calling it a "significant step" as it recognised the Gurjar minority living in the Valley.

He wrote, "The President on recommendation of GoI has appointed Shri Gulam Ali, a Gurjar Muslim, from J&K, to the Rajya Sabha. This is a significant step assuming that prior to abrogation of Article 370, the community was literally not recognised and all social benefits to them were denied."

In addition to this, Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Hirdesh Kumar has been appointed as Deputy Election Commissioner, Election Commission of India, for a tenure of five years.

In August 2019, the Modi government repealed Article 370 and divided the former state into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, two Union Territories.

Jammu and Kashmir was given a special position in the article.