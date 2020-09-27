President Kovind gives his assent to three Farm Bills in Parliament

Earlier in the day, terming the passage of three farm bills in Parliament "unconstitutional", Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said a resolution opposing them will be brought in the next session of the Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here, Baghel also said a legal battle will be fought against implementation of these bills, if needed.

He said the Centre brought these bills through "backdoor" at a time when the country was fighting coronavirus pandemic and the media is busy with the coverage of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

He said these bills were drafted on the basis of a report of Shanta Kumar Committee which is "anti-farmer, anti- poor and only meant to support corporate houses".

Farmers in many states are protesting against the passage of the Bill.

They have been alleging that once passed, these bill would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price (MSP) system and leave the farming community at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The Shiromani Akali Dal, the oldest BJP ally, has quit the NDA over the bills, while Opposition have been vehemently demanding their withdrawal.

On its part, the BJP-led Union government has, however, said the MSP regime would stay and called these bills as historic reforms. It has said the bills would allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country, fetching them better remunerative prices.