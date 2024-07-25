President Droupadi Murmu Renames 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' as 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap'

President Droupadi Murmu has renamed two of the important halls of Rashtrapati Bhavan – namely, ‘Durbar Hall’ and ‘Ashok Hall’ – as ‘Ganatantra Mandap’ and ‘Ashok Mandap’ respectively.

According to a release by the President's Secretariat, "the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the office and the residence of the President of India, is a symbol of the nation, and an invaluable heritage of the people."

"Continuous efforts are being made to make it more accessible to people. There has been a consistent endeavour to make the ambience of the Rashtrapati Bhavan reflective of the Indian cultural values and ethos"

About Durbar Hall

"Durbur Hall" is where important ceremonies and celebrations, such as the presentation of National Awards, are held. The term "Durbar" refers to the courts and assemblies of Indian rulers and the British. However, it lost relevance after India became a Republic, known as "Ganatantra". The concept of "Ganatantra" has deep roots in Indian society since ancient times, which makes "Ganatantra Mandap" a fitting name for the venue.

About Ashoka Hall

The "Ashok Hall" was originally a ballroom. The word "Ashok" signifies being "free from all sufferings" or "bereft of any sorrow." Additionally, "Ashoka" refers to Emperor Ashok, a symbol of unity and peaceful co-existence. The National Emblem of the Republic of India is the lion capital of Ashok from Sarnath. The word also pertains to the Ashok tree, which holds deep significance in Indian religious traditions, arts, and culture. Renaming "Ashok Hall" as "Ashok Mandap" maintains linguistic uniformity and removes traces of anglicization while upholding the key values associated with the word "Ashok."