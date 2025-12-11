 President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Imphal On Maiden 2-Day Visit To Manipur
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Imphal On Maiden 2-Day Visit To Manipur

President Droupadi Murmu began her first two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur on Thursday, with heavy security and a shutdown called by militant groups impacting normal life in Imphal Valley. She will attend several events, including a polo match, temple visit, civic reception, and Nupi Lan celebrations, amid ongoing ethnic tensions since May 2023.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 02:44 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu Arrives In Imphal On Maiden 2-Day Visit To Manipur | X @rashtrapatibhvn

Imphal: President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday afternoon commenced her two-day visit to strife-torn Manipur, officials said.

This is her first visit to the northeastern state after becoming the President of India. Her trip comes around three months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state on September 13 for the first time since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.

"The President arrived at Imphal Airport aboard an Indian Air Force flight. She reached Lok Bhavan, around 7 km away, by road," an official said, adding the route was secured by armed forces who lined up the roads.

Security has been beefed up across Manipur as militant organisations have called for a shutdown against the President's visit.

Later in the afternoon, she will attend a polo event organised by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department at Mapal Kangjeibung (Imphal Polo Ground), few metres from the Lok Bhavan, the official said.

She may also offer prayers at the Shree Govindajee temple, the citadel of Vaishnavism in Manipur.

In the evening, she will attend a civic reception at the City Convention Centre before retiring for the night at Lok Bhavan, the officials said.

On Friday, Murmu is likely to attend the annual Nupi Lan celebrations and another programme in Naga-dominated Senapati district.

Nupi Lan is observed annually to commemorate two historic women-led movements in 1904 and 1939 against British colonial policies.

Several posters and temporary gates have been put up at different places where Murmu will be visiting.

Normal life has been partially affected in Imphal Valley due to a bandh called by a conglomeration of banned outfits -- Coordination Committee (CorCom) - in protest against Murmu's visit, from 1 am on Thursday till her departure.

Markets and educational institutes remained closed, and vehicles remained off the roads.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis in Manipur since May 2023.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

