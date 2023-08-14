President Address On Eve Of Independence Day: Prez Murmu Hails India's Economic Resilience; Calls For Women's Courage and Progress

President Droupadi Murmu addresses the country on the eve of Independence day. |

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday addressed the country on the eve of the 77th Independence day.

"My heartiest congratulations to all of you on the 77th Independence Day of the country! This day is proud and holy for all of us. I am very happy to see the festive atmosphere all around," President Murmu said in the start of her address.

""When we observe Independence Day, we are essentially commemorating the delight of being citizens within a remarkable democracy," remarks President Murmu during her address.

Independence Day serves as a poignant reminder that we are more than just individuals; we are integral members of a grand community – one that stands as the most extensive and dynamic of its kind. This community comprises the citizens of the world's largest democracy, underscoring the significance of our shared global identity," she emphasised.

Apart from caste, creed, language and region, we also have an identity associated with our family and work area. But we have one identity which is above all, and that identity of ours is being a citizen of India, the President said on the eve of the Independence day.

"We are all, equally, citizens of this great country. We all have equal opportunities and rights and our duties are also equal," she said.

Remembering the heroes of the freedoms struggle, President Murmu said, "Gandhiji and other great heroes rekindled the soul of India and communicated the values ​​of our great civilization to the masses."

"Many women icons like Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf Ali and Sucheta Kriplani have set inspiring ideals for all generations of women after them to serve the country and society with self-confidence," she went on to add.

"Today, women are contributing extensively in every field of development and service to the country and are increasing the pride of the nation. Today our women have made a special place in many such fields in which their participation could not even be imagined a few decades back," President Murmu said.

President Murmu emphasised the importance of prioritizing women's empowerment. She expressed her desire for sisters and daughters to confront challenges with courage and progress in their lives.

India is actively contributing to the advancement of development objectives and fostering humanitarian collaborations worldwide. The nation has asserted a prominent stance in international arenas and has assumed the presidency of the G20 nations, highlighted the President.

Given that the G20 represents a substantial portion of the global population, this presents an unparalleled occasion for us to steer global priorities toward their rightful trajectory, she further elaborated.

"The country has converted challenges into opportunities and has also registered impressive GDP growth. Our Annadata farmers have contributed significantly to our economic growth. The nation is indebted to him," President Murmu said.

She added that India's economy has not only demonstrated its resilience during challenging periods but has also emerged as a beacon of hope for others.

Placing priority on the disadvantaged remains a central tenet of our policies and endeavors. This commitment has yielded tangible results, enabling a substantial number of individuals to overcome poverty in the past decade, President Droupadi Murmu said.

"Inclusive initiatives are actively underway to enhance the well-being of tribal communities and integrate them into the trajectory of advancement. To my tribal brethren and sisters, I extend an appeal: as you enrich your traditions, embrace modernity that aligns with your cultural heritage," she said.

"Being a teacher, I've come to comprehend that education serves as the most potent tool for empowering society. The transformational impact has already begun with the implementation of the National Education Policy of 2020," she said.

"The Indian Space Research Organization is ascending to unprecedented altitudes, establishing new standards of excellence. ISRO has successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, marking its entry into the Moon's orbit. However, this lunar expedition is merely a foundation for our forthcoming space initiatives; our journey in this realm is far from its culmination," the President said.

"To foster research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, the government is instituting the Anusandhaan National Research Foundation with a substantial allocation of Rs. 50,000 crore over the next five years. This foundation is poised to bolster, cultivate, and advance Research and Development within our educational institutions, universities, and research centers," she added.

One area that had demanded more urgent attention from scientists and policymakers worldwide was climate change. It was necessary to initiate efforts at the local, national, and global levels in the interest of the environment, recalled President Murmu, referencing the numerous flood-like situations that had occurred in the country over the years.

"The culture of greed has distanced the world from nature, and it has become evident that a return to our roots was essential. Even now, numerous tribal communities live in close proximity to nature and maintain harmony with it," she said.

"The secret behind the survival of tribal communities throughout the ages could be succinctly encapsulated in a single word: sympathy. The tribal community regarded nature as a mother and held compassion for all its offspring, encompassing flora and fauna."

"Let us collectively pledge to uphold our constitutional fundamental duty and strive unwaveringly to advance towards excellence in every facet of both individual and collective endeavors. This commitment will propel our nation to attain remarkable levels of diligence and accomplishment while consistently progressing," President Murmu said.

"Our constitution serves as our guiding compass. Within its preamble lie the ideals forged during our struggle for freedom. Let us forge ahead united in a spirit of harmony and fraternity, working to bring to fruition the aspirations of the architects of our nation," she added.

