 Prem Singh Tamang To Take Oath As Chief Minister Of Sikkim Today For 2nd Consecutive Term
Prem Singh Tamang To Take Oath As Chief Minister Of Sikkim Today For 2nd Consecutive Term

Governor Lakshman Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium.

Updated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Gangtok: Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang is set to take oath as chief minister of the Himalayan state for a second straight term on Monday, officials said.

Governor Lakshman Acharya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Tamang and his Council of Ministers during the swearing-in ceremony at Paljor stadium here, they said.

The council of ministers in Sikkim has a strength of 12 members, including the chief minister.

About The Swearing-In Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony, which is likely to be attended by around 30,000 people, will commence at 4 pm, the officials said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place across Gangtok in view of the event.

Tamang, 56, who spearheaded the SKM's landslide victory in the assembly polls and the lone Lok Sabha seat in Sikkim, was unanimously elected the leader of the legislature party during a meeting on June 2.

SKM's Performance In The Polls

The SKM won 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the polls, which took place simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections. Tamang won from both the Rhenock and the Soreng-Chakung constituencies that he contested.

The opposition Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), which ruled the state for 25 years in a row till 2019, managed to win only one seat.

