 Sikkim Assembly Elections Results 2024: CM Prem Singh Tamang Wins By More Than 7,000 Votes From Rhenock Seat
Sikkim Assembly Elections Results 2024: CM Prem Singh Tamang Wins By More Than 7,000 Votes From Rhenock Seat

Tamang defeated Som Nath Poudyal by over 7,000 votes. The Sikkim Chief Minister received 10,094 votes while Poudyal got 3,050 votes.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, June 02, 2024, 12:53 PM IST
Gangtok: Prem Singh Tamang, the incumbent Chief Minister of Sikkim and leader of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has won the elections from the Rhenock Assembly seat. Tamang defeated Som Nath Poudyal by over 7,000 votes. The Sikkim Chief Minister received 10,094 votes while Poudyal got 3,050 votes.

Ruling SKM Set To Return To Power

Meanwhile, the ruling SKM is set to return to power with a thumping majority. According to the latest trends, SKM candidates have won 16 seats while the party is leading in another 15 seats. The Opposition party Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) is leading in only one constituency.

Assembly Elections Results 2024: Congress Fails To Open Account In Arunachal Pradesh; SKM Sweeps...
Five-time former Chief Minister of Sikkim Pawan Kumar Chamling has been trailing behind the ruling party SKM’s candidate Bhoj Raj Rai as per the latest trends in the counting of votes.

Elections in Sikkim were held on April 19 and the counting of votes began at 6 a.m. on Saturday.

