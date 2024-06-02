Assembly Elections Results 2024: Congress Fails To Open Account In Arunachal Pradesh; SKM Sweeps Sikkim

New Delhi: A day before the 2024 Lok Sabha election results there was bad news for Congress from Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim where the party failed to open its account.

While BJP came back to power in Arunachal Pradesh with a thumping majority, it also failed to open its account in Sikkim. But both the national parties can get consolation from the fact that in the 2019 assembly elections also they were without a seat in Sikkim.

#WATCH | Celebration begins at the BJP office in Itanagar as the party is set to return to power in Arunachal Pradesh



The ruling BJP crossed the halfway mark; won 17 seats leading on 29. National People's Party is leading on 6 seats. The majority mark in the State Assembly is… pic.twitter.com/GEEfXggrEO — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2024

BJP Set To Return To Power In Arunachal Pradesh

BJP is all set to return to power in Arunachal Pradesh having won 25 seats in the 60-member assembly at the time of filing this report. The party was leading on 21 seats taking its tally to 46 seats. National People's Party (NPEP) has won 1 seat while leading on 4 seats.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) was leading on 3, People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) leading on 2 and Independent candidate was leading on 1 seat. Congress which had two members in the outgoing assembly has failed to win even a single seat.

In 2019 Assembly elections BJP won 42 seats, JD(U) 7, NPEP 5, Congress 4, PPA 1 and Independents won 2 seats.

SKM Makes A Clean Sweep

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) made a clean sweep winning 31 of the 32 assembly seats in the state while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) was leading on 1 seat. Noted footballer Bhaichung Bhutia failed to score in his 6th political match in the past 10 years. In the outgoing assembly SKM had 17 members while SDF had the remaining 15 seats in its kitty.