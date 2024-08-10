'Pre-Trial Arrest Is Not Acceptable,' Says Congress MP Karti Chidambaram On Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Bail

New Delhi: After the Supreme Court granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia in the Delhi excise policy case, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said on Saturday that it was unfair for Sisodia to spend 17 months in jail.

Speaking to ANI, Chidambaram said that he completely welcomes the judgement of the Supreme Court but that the pre-trial arrest was not acceptable.

"I welcome the judgment of the Supreme Court. Pre-trial arrest is not acceptable. You cannot keep people incarcerated before they are found guilty by a trial process. Secondly, the cases filed by the ED and the CBI are filed on document basis, so what is the purpose of keeping someone in judicial custody for so long?" he said.

Further, he added, "I am glad that the Supreme Court stepped in for the bail of Manish Sisodia. However, I also wish it had stepped in earlier."

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut Reacts To Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Bail

Earlier today, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut reacted to the bail granted to Sisodia.

Speaking to ANI, Raut said Manish Sisodia has got bail after 17 months. He further added that this showed how a person was put in jail by deceit and that his rights were violated.

"He was granted bail after 17 months. If a person is put in jail by deceit and is not even allowed bail, his rights are violated. I have also felt the same pain. The government in this country has no proper law and order. Be it Sanjay Singh or Anil Deshmukh, there are a lot of people I have seen," he said.

Further, he added that there was no money on Manish Sisodia. He also added that the BJP was the main culprit of money laundering in the country.

He said "There was no money found in Manish Sisodia's house and he did not commit any money laundering. The BJP government is the main culprit of money laundering in the country."