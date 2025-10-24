 Prashant Kishor Targets Nitish-Led NDA, Says Bihar Youth Struggle To Return Home For Chhath - VIDEO
Earlier in the day, independent candidate Anup Kumar Srivastava from Gopalganj officially joined the Jan Suraaj Party in the presence of party founder Prashant Kishor.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 24, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Prashant Kishor | ANI

West Champaran: Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor on Friday launched a veiled attack on the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar and alleged that the "youth of Bihar are struggling" to return home to Chhath while a "bullet train is being built in Gujarat".

"This is the janmabhoomi of Jan Suraaj, where the party came into being 3.5 years ago... We resolved that we will end the political bonded labour of the people of Bihar, where they vote for the BJP when they fear Lalu, and vice versa... In the coming 10-15 days, people need to decide whether they want to continue with the existing arrangement or whether they want to bring about a change... A bullet train worth Rs 1 lakh crore is being built in Gujarat, whereas the youth of Bihar are struggling to get a seat in the train to come home for Chhath...," Kishore told reporters here.

This development follows Jan Suraaj's candidate, Shashi Shekhar Sinha, withdrawing his nomination from the Gopalganj assembly constituency. Following Sinha's exit, the party has extended its support to Srivastava for the upcoming polls.

The 2025 Bihar elections see a contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

Mahagathbandhan, led by Rashtriya Janata Dal, includes Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Dipankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Bihar will go to the polls on November 6 and November 11, and votes will be counted on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

