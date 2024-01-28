Prashant Kishor Predicts Collapse Of BJP-JDU Alliance, Says 'Won't Last Beyond 2024 Lok Sabha Polls'

Political strategist Prashant Kishor | File

JD(U) Nitish Kumar's resignation as the Bihar Chief Minister on Sunday triggered a political storm in the state. Several politicians slammed Kumar and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the collapse of the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. In addition, political strategist Prashant Kishor sharply criticised Kumar, saying, "A sly individual who has been fooling Bihar's people."

#WATCH | Begusarai: On On JDU Chief Nitish Kumar resigning as the CM of Bihar and JD(U)-BJP alliance, Prashant Kishor, Poll Strategist says, "I have been saying this since starting that Nitish Kumar can swap anytime. This has become a part of his politics... He is a 'paltumaar'.… pic.twitter.com/V7LR9rcJ71 — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2024

"I have been saying since the beginning that Nitish Kumar can swap anytime. This has become a part of his politics. Kumar is a 'Paltumaar'. But this (Kumar's resignation) has also proved that Nitish Kumar, the BJP, and every other leader is also a 'Paltumaar.' Their (BJP) members who were earlier accusing him of several issues are today welcoming him," said Prashant Kishor.

Additionally, he predicted that Nitish Kumar's alliance with BJP will not last till the next Bihar assembly election, slated to be held in 2025. Kishor challenged that he would resign if Nitish Kumar won more than 20 seats in the 2025 Bihar assembly election. "I will retire if Nitish Kumar wins over 20 seats in the upcoming Bihar assembly election. Please note it down," said Prashant Kishor, predicting that Nitish Kumar will again switch before the 2025 Bihar election; however won't be able to bag more than 20 seats.

According to Kishor, "Currently, in Bihar, there are two sides, one of Nitish Kumar, backed by the BJP, and the other is RJD and additional parties. There would be no Bihar assembly election under this situation. Many significant developments will happen in Bihar before the coming election. Kishor added that the development will happen in just six months of the Lok Sabha election, suggesting the BJP-Nitish Kumar coalition a lifeline until then.

Prashant Kishor reiterated his previous prediction that Kumar would not continue with the Mahagathbandhan, and if he did, he would not even get five seats in the Lok Sabha election. Kishor said, "They were scared after my prediction and had already left Mahgathbandhan. My next prediction is that Nitish Kumar's party would not win more than 20 seats in the state election. Note it," indicating the possibility of Lalu Prasad Yadav led-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) majority in Bihar's 2025 assembly election.