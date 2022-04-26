Prashant Kishor declines Congress' offer to join the party

New Delhi: Prashant Kishor has reportedly declined Congress's offer to joing the party.

"Following a presentation & discussions with Sh. Prashant Kishor, Congress President has constituted a Empowered Action Group 2024 & invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility. He declined. We appreciate his efforts & suggestion given to party.", Congrss leader Randeep Surjewala

The declaration came a day after Sonia Gandhi had announced the constitution of the group.

The group was formed after a report was submitted by an eight-member committee on April 21.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi received a report from the eight-member group on April 21. Today she discussed the report with the group. Based on the discussions, the Congress President has decided to constitute an Empowered Action Group for 2024 in order to address the political challenges ahead," the party had said in an official statement on Monday .

Surjewala, who did not want to comment on the members of the group, said: "But as I have said, the Empowered Action Group will strategise for the 2024 general elections."

Published on: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 04:15 PM IST