Congress announces 2024 national elections action plan; Prashant Kishor's entry into party on hold

In a latest political development, the Congress in the wake of the 2024 national elections on Monday announced an action plan while it kept on hold about the joining of political strategist Prashant Kishor in the party, according to NDTV report.

The Congress chose to announce an - 'Empowered Action Group' to address "political challenges ahead" of the 2024 national elections and a three-day conclave in Rajasthan's Udaipur next month.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi formed the 2024 task force following a report filed by an eight-member group last week and a discussion was held on it today, party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala announced.

A crucial meeting was held today by Congress top brass to further discuss poll strategist Prashant Kishor's proposal to revamp the party.

The Congress panel set up by Sonia Gandhi to work out a revival plan, as suggested by poll strategist Prashant Kishor, had submitted a report on its 'findings' on Friday.

Surjewala also said, "The Congress President has decided to convene a Chintan Shivir of the Indian National Congress Nav Sankalp in Udaipur on May 13th, 14th and May 15, 2022. About 400 Congressmen and women from every state will participate."

Two members of the panel, KC Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, met Sonia Gandhi at her residence to submit the report to her on Friday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has openly praised Prashant Kishor, saying that he is a "brand". Senior Congress leader Veerapa Moily has said that those opposing Kishor's entry to the party are "anti-reformers".

Some leaders have also said that Kishor's relations with a few regional parties could benefit Congress if he formally joins the party.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 03:23 PM IST