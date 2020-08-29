Prashant Bhushan case in Supreme Court on Aug 31

The contempt case against activist-lawyer Prashant Bhushan will be taken up by a 3-judge Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra on Monday.

However, the listing on Monday does mean the court will give its verdict.

Justice Mishra has only three days left for retirement and he sits on the Bench for the last time on Tuesday. So a decision in the case ought to be pronounced then.

In the last hearing, the Bench gave Bhushan 30 minutes to "think over" his refusal to apologise, but he did not yield. Justice Mishra had said that it was painful to deal with the case. "It was not expected of Bhushan who is a part of the system; he can't destroy it....A person should realise his mistake.....You (lawyers) are part of the system. We are not separate from the Bar.”

Meanwhile, the Benches headed by Justice Mishra has to deliver four judgments on Monday, one by himself on Adani Power Rajasthan Ltd. and the others heard by the Constitution Bench. Justice M R Shah will be pronouncing two judgments on behalf of the Constitution and one by Justice Aniruddha Bose.

There is no mention of the crucial review petition of the cabinet ministers of seven Opposition-ruled states to reconsider the August 17 judgment on the JEE and NEET entrance exam by the Bench headed by Justice Mishra that the petitioners wanted to be listed immediately since the NEET exams are otherwise beginning on Tuesday. Advocate-on-record Sunil Fernandes, who filed the review petition, is also silent.

Congress sources said senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who has settled the petition, will raise it before the Chief Justice of India on Monday for an immediate hearing.