Post CAA violence, how Yogi Adityanath is empowering UP Police

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced this decision after the cabinet meeting and said the decision would further improve the law and order situation in the state. The police commissionerate system will initially be launched in Lucknow and Noida and then gradually be implemented in other districts, depending on its success. The police commissionerate system, when implemented, will leave the district magistrates with only revenue related work and all decisions regarding law and order will be taken by the police commissioners.

