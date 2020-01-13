Post CAA violence, how Yogi Adityanath is empowering UP Police

Post CAA violence, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has decided to clear the police commissionerate system for Lucknow and Noida.
"The biggest step towards police reform has been taken by our Govt today. Uttar Pradesh cabinet has approved a proposal to setup police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida," said Yogi Adityanath. So Lucknow, Noida will now have Police Commissioner and not senior superintendent of police (SSP).
“Police Commissionerate system was pending for decades because of lack of political will. We took this step for smart policing in Lucknow and Noida which has 40 lakh and 25 lakh population.” says Yogi Adityanath.
The Uttar Pradesh government has named Sujeet Pandey as police commisioner for Lucknow and Alok Singh as commisioner of Noida.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced this decision after the cabinet meeting and said the decision would further improve the law and order situation in the state. The police commissionerate system will initially be launched in Lucknow and Noida and then gradually be implemented in other districts, depending on its success. The police commissionerate system, when implemented, will leave the district magistrates with only revenue related work and all decisions regarding law and order will be taken by the police commissioners.
(Inputs from Kanchan Srivastava)
