Popularity Survey: Top 5 Most Popular Chief Ministers Revealed - See Who Beat Yogi Adityanath!

Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha occupied the prestigious fifth position in India in terms of popularity rating among the Chief Ministers, according to a recent survey by one of the media aimed at gauging the acceptability of the leaders.

The survey aimed to gauge the popularity and acceptability of the country's chief ministers, unveiling some intriguing results.

According to the survey, Odisha's Chief Minister Navin Patnaik topped the list with a remarkable popularity rating of 52.7 per cent. Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath secured the second position with a 51.3 per cent popularity rating.

The third spot is held by Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who garnered a 48.6 per cent rating, while the fourth position is occupied by Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, with a 42.6 per cent rating. Dr Manik Saha, with a commendable 41.4 per cent popularity rating, highlighting his significant acceptance and approval among the citizens of Tripura and beyond.

Following the survey, the people of Tripura praised Chief Minister Saha for his simplicity, dedication, honesty, and the developmental strides made under his leadership. Residents commended him for being a compassionate leader who shares in their joys and sorrows.

Meanwhile, a local of Tripura who runs a shop and a businessman praised Chief Minister Saha and said, " CM Saha is very honest, and always works at the grassroots level. He is always there to solve any type of problem".

Another shopkeeper Debabrata Chakraborty said that he is very fortunate to be a native of Tripura while emphasizing the positive impact on the state's gradual development.

"We are in very good condition under the leadership of CM Dr Manik Saha. Under his guidance, each and every person in Tripura is gradually developing," Deepak Debnath a shop owner in Kashipur said.

Read Also Tripura CM Dr Manik Saha returns to old workplace, performs successful dental surgery

Tripura CM Manik Saha ranked 5th most popular CM

A businessman from Agartala Basudeb Chakraborty said that CM Saha is working for the development of the people of Tripura.

"I had heard that our CM Dr Manik Saha had been ranked in the 5th position in popularity. It's very true, as he is very honest, he always interacts with everyone and is committed to the well- being and progress of the people. According to me, he must be in the 1st position," he added.

"Our CM Dr Manik Saha is greatly working on his work. He is always delightful and devoted to God. He takes care of every person in the state. He is honest," Vakti Kamal Saint Maharaj, Jagannath Jew Mandir, Agartala said.

Prof. Jagadish Gan Choudhary said that he is feeling proud of this survey, adding that it is a matter of respect for Tripura.

"I feel that the present CM Saha is the most popular and best. He is a very simple person, active and dedicated towards his work. He serves the people of Tripura very sincerely and honestly. Among so many Chief Ministers he is the best," Asutosh Ranjan Ghosh, a Retired Government employee said.

A social activist, Bipin Debbarma said that CM Saha has been working for all the classes of people, especially for the tribal people.

"For the last 25 years, we hadn't seen such common people taking so much facilities from the CM. He always thinks about the development of the Janajati people of Tripura, and how to develop them from the grassroot level he is working on continuously," he added.

Moreover, Durjay Kumar Chowdhury, a shop owner said that the CM Saha has boosted the infrastructure development in the state.

"Manik Saha has been successfully working for the development of the state. He is working on various developmental projects that we haven't seen in the last 25 years of rule of another political party," he added.

Earlier in March 2023, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manik Saha, a dentist-turned-politician who steered the party to power in Tripura, took oath as the Chief Minister of the state for the second consecutive term.

Manik Saha, who led the BJP to victory, is a dental surgeon who joined the BJP in 2016 after quitting Congress. He was made party chief of the state in 2020 and elected to Rajya Sabha in March 2022.