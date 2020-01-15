Pongal 2020: Photos, wishes, messages for the Tamil harvest festival

Winter is dying down and the time of brighter days and harvest festivals is here.

Even as many celebrate Makar Sankranti, others are marking Thai Pongal and Magh Bihu.

Pongal is a celebration for the Tamil community and it marks the beginning of the Tamil solar calendar, Tai. The three day celebration has specific names for each day, namely, Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal and Maattu Pongal.

Thai Pongal or simply Pongal is named after the ceremonial "pongal", which means "to boil, overflow". It is a referrence to a traditional dish prepared from the new harvest, consisting of rice boiled in milk with jaggery. During the festival, people create this sweet dish to offer to the gods before it is shared by the family. Occasionally it is also symbolically offered to cows.

People exchange greetings, decorate cows, exchange gifts and create artwork using rice-powder.

Every festival requires greetings and good wishes, and for Pongal, we've got you covered.

Here is a list of messages and images and GIFs that you can send to your near and dear ones to mark the occasion:

1. "Let us meet, greet and eat together with this auspicious decoration and beautiful kolams. Happy Pongal!"

2.