'Politics can't be done while sitting in AC rooms': Arjun Singh's swipe at BJP after rejoining Trinamool Congress

West Bengal leader Arjun Singh on Sunday after joining Trinamool Congress said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s graph is declining in the state. Taking a swipe at the BJP, Arjun Singh said that politics can't be done while sitting in AC rooms.

Singh rejoined the Trinamool Congress, ending weeks of speculation over his possible switchover to the ruling party.

"Politics can't be done while sitting in AC rooms (on BJP's West Bengal unit), has to get down to the ground to do politics, party's graph is declining," Arjun Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Singh was welcomed into the party by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at his office in south Kolkata.

"Warmly welcoming former Vice President of @BJP4Bengal and MP from Barrackpore, Shri @ArjunsinghWB into the All India Trinamool Congress family. He joins us today in the presence of our National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc," the TMC said on its official Twitter handle.

Singh, one of the prominent Hindi-speaking leaders of the TMC, had joined the saffron camp just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 and went on to win from the Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat.

Earlier today, expressing discontent with the working of the BJP, Singh said that the party's working has shortcomings in some states including Bengal and Kerala.

The MP said that he put forward his opinion in front of party national president JP Nadda who said that "he will think about it".

