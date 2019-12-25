Politicians from across the party line pay tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On Wednesday, December 25, many leaders paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on Wednesday morning. A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal--the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee-- to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.

BJP veteran L K Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Vajpayee's family were amongst those who paid tributes to the BJP leader amid the playing of hymns and devotional music. The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year.