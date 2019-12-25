Politicians from across the party line pay tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On Wednesday, December 25, many leaders paid tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary.
President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi on Wednesday morning. A prayer meeting was held at Sadaiv Atal--the memorial to Atal Bihari Vajpayee-- to mark the birth anniversary of the former prime minister.
BJP veteran L K Advani, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and members of Vajpayee's family were amongst those who paid tributes to the BJP leader amid the playing of hymns and devotional music. The memorial was dedicated to the nation in December last year.
"Tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee , who is etched in the hearts of the countrymen, on his birth anniversary," Modi wrote on Twitter. He also posted a brief video on Vajpayee, recalling his contributions to the country.
BJP working president J P Nadda paid rich tributes to party stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Tuesday, saying a leader like him is born once in centuries and that he lived up to his name 'atal' by staying firm to his ideologies and convictions. Speaking at an event to commemorate the former prime minister, whose birth anniversary is on Wednesday, Nadda said Vajpayee was a man of great depth who touched the life of everyone with his words. The BJP leader recalled a few incidents involving him and Vajpayee to shed light on his personality.
Congress Party also paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Congress Party tweeted, "Tributes to former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary."
The Aam Aadmi Party tweeted, "If India is not secular, then India is not India at all" - Atal Bihari Vajpayee Tribute to Former Prime Minister of India Sri Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary."
Even Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh paid tributes to former Prime Minister. He tweeted saying, "My tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary. Atal ji had extremely cordial and warm relations with all irrespective of their party affiliations and treated them equally without any prejudice. May his vision always guide us all."
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted, "Humble tributes to former Prime Minister #AtalBihariVajpayee on his birth anniversary. #Atalji was a charismatic leader, a parliamentarian par excellence, exceptional poet, eloquent orator. #Atalji’s multifaceted personality & distinguished statesmanship is an inspiration for us."
Vajpayee was born in 1924 in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He died on August 16 2018 at AIIMS here. He was among the founding members of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. Known for his eloquent oratorical skills, he was a member of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, representing Lucknow from the Lower House from 1991 to 2009.
