Political uproar over custody death of father, son in Tamil Nadu

Chennai

In a chilling case of police torture, a father and son died in a span of 10 hours, in judicial custody in Thoothukudi, a coastal town in south Tamil Nadu, allegedly after being subjected to third degree tre­at­ment by the police. The incident triggered widespread political and societal outrage.

The Opposition led by DMK president MK Stalin condemned the incident and sought action against the policemen concerned. Stalin said CM Edappadi K Palaniswami owed an explanation to the people since he handled the home portfolio. MDMK leader Vaiko sought a probe by a sitting judge of the Madras High Court. Local people staged a demonstration demanding action against the police.

A 60-year-old timber trader Jayaraj and his son Fenix (30) were detained by the police in Thoothukudi on Monday night following an argument over keeping a mobile phone shop, owned by Fenix, open beyond the permitted hours during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown. It is alleged the police manhandled Jayaraj prompting his son to intervene. Thereafter the father and son were taken to the Sattankulam police station, where they were allegedly beaten up by Balakrishnan and Pauldurai, both Sub-Inspectors. “The police inserted a lathi into Fenix’ anus leading to severe bleeding," alleged one of the demonstrators, who claimed to be an eyewitness to the incident.

Subsequently, both ere remanded in the Kovilpatti Sub-Jail. However, within a few hours of being taken to cells, Fenix complained of uneasiness and was rushed to a hospital where he died. A few hours later his father too died.

Following an outrage, the two sub-inspectors were suspended. Thoothukudi Collector Sandeep Naduri said based on the post-mortem report, action against the accused police personnel would be taken.