Police deny rape in woman's allegation of sexual assault in Gurugram hospital

In a surprise turn in the alleged rape case of a 21-year-old patient who had earlier claimed that she was sexually assaulted inside a leading Gurugram hospital while on ventilator in the ICU from October 21 to 27.

According to the police statement, interrogation of the hospital staff, scanning of the CCTV footage and statement of the woman has not confirmed rape.

"The woman was on ventilator at the hospital and was undergoing treatment; she was off ventilator on Saturday on the suggestion of the doctors. The investigation team led by nodal officer of the case ACP Usha Kundu, has recorded the statement of the woman in front of her family members and medical officials and as per the investigation and recording of the CCTV footage of the hospital, has not confirmed rape," said Commissioner of Gurugram police K.K. Rao.

However, the police have recorded the woman's statement under section 161 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) but the final statement of the woman yet to be recorded in front of duty magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC.

"During investigations we didn't find any concrete evidence which supports the woman's allegations in connection with the case. The police are closely investigating the entire incident and have questioned 1,800 employees of the staff and out of these 12 persons with name of Vikas were separately questioned which the woman had earlier suggested as suspect. The probe team has also scanned entire CCTV footage of the hospital but nothing supports the allegations of the woman," he said.

A case of rape was registered at Sushant Lok police station on the complaint of the woman's father.

Meanwhile, the Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW), Vice-chairperson Preeti Bhardwaj visited the hospital to take stock of the case.

"A team of the HSCW has visited the hospital to look after the woman's health condition. The woman is recovering well and was off ventilator on Saturday. The team has discussed the matter with the woman and her family member in detail and they were satisfied with the investigation. She is also getting better treatment in the hospital and a designated team of the doctors is observing her health condition," Bhardwaj said.

She further said that the woman is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. Two women constables have been deployed for her security.

"The woman is a tuberculosis patient and it will take next 6 to 7 months for her recovery. We have asked the hospital management to take nominal charges for her treatment which they have accepted," Bhardwaj added.

Talking about the rape allegations, she said that the police have recorded the woman's statement under section 161 of the CrPC.

"But we have requested a duty magistrate to visit the hospital and will record the woman's statement under section 164. As she is not capable of moving somewhere else," she added.

The hospital said in a statement that they will extend all possible help towards the investigation into the case.

"The patient came to the hospital in an extremely critical condition and we are glad to inform that with continuous efforts of our medical team, the patient is consistently improving, and she is stable now. Post today's development, we understand that police have issued an update on this case. We continue to support the authorities to conclude the investigation," the statement said.