PoK To Be Integrated Into India In 2025, PM Modi Going Through Mangal Mahadasha, Claims Astrologer Who Predicted Russia-Ukraine War

Rudra Karan Partaap, a famous Vedic astrologer, has shared his predictions regarding the integration of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK) into India.

Rudra, who boasts nearly 60 thousand followers on X, predicts that POK might potentially be integrated into India between April 2025 and September 2025.

Interestingly, many of Rudra’s tweets praise the leaders of the BJP and its allies, while mocking opposition leaders. BJP MP Tejaswi Surya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself are among Rudra's followers of Vedic astrologer on X.

In a post on X last Saturday, Rudra wrote, "Astrologically, Prime Minister Modi is currently going through his Mars Mahadasha. It is speculated that land-related matters will be a significant focus during this period. Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (POK), might potentially be integrated into India between April 2025 - September 2025. Additionally, it is obvious & widely anticipated that Prime Minister Modi will secure another term in 2024, although this is so widely acknowledged that it requires no special credit or acknowledgment."

Kejriwal's downfall

In a tweet from March 2022, Rudra claimed that Delhi's Chief Minister, Kejriwal, could face significant setbacks starting March 2024. This prediction seems to have been accurate, as the Enforcement Directorate arrested Kejriwal on March 21 on charges of corruption and money laundering related to the liquor policy, following hours of interrogation at the Chief Minister's residence.

Russia-Ukraine war

Rudra Karan Partaap gained widespread recognition for his precise forecasts concerning the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Imran Khan's ousting, the results of the 2022 UP state elections, the 2022 Punjab legislative elections, the global floods in 2022, the initial signs of economic decline in Europe, and more.

Some more predictions from Rudra:

He foresees Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP winning the upcoming Andhra Pradesh elections.

Furthermore, he anticipates Yogi Adityanath's ascent to the position of Prime Minister in 2027.

Inaccurate predictions

Rudra reportedly predicted that in the 2023 Telangana elections, K Chandrashekhar Rao's incumbent government would be re-elected and continue its tenure. He tweeted this prediction on May 27, 2023, but the tweet has since been deleted.

Additionally, another significant prediction turned out to be inaccurate—the forecasted collapse of Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal.