Prime Minister's Office calls key meet on 'sinking' Joshimath in Uttarakhand

Joshimath is a renowned pilgrimage and tourism destination.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 08, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
Cracks emerge in Joshimath due to land subsidence | File
After cracks appeared in houses and roads in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, the Prime Minister's office called a high-level meeting on Sunday. Officials in Joshimath, had to evict hundreds of residents from their homes after hundreds of buildings cracked due to shifting soil. Joshimath is a renowned pilgrimage and tourism destination.

District officials of Joshimath will also remain present through video conference on this issue. Senior officers from Uttarakhand should also be invited to the review via the VC.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

Joshimath Sinking: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits town, meets affected families
