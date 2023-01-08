Prime Minister's Office calls key meet on 'sinking' Joshimath in Uttarakhand

Cracks emerge in Joshimath due to land subsidence | File

After cracks appeared in houses and roads in Uttarakhand's Joshimath, the Prime Minister's office called a high-level meeting on Sunday. Officials in Joshimath, had to evict hundreds of residents from their homes after hundreds of buildings cracked due to shifting soil. Joshimath is a renowned pilgrimage and tourism destination.

District officials of Joshimath will also remain present through video conference on this issue. Senior officers from Uttarakhand should also be invited to the review via the VC.

