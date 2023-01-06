Joshimath Land Subsidence: Uttarakhand Govt to help displaced families, to pay ₹ 4,000 for next 6 months as rent

Image for representational purpose |

Uttarakhand government has announced help for the displaced families in the wake of land subsidence in Joshimath of Chamoli district. The letter from Chamoli DM to Disaster Management authority of the state said the government will pay ₹ 4,000 to displaced families in the form of rent every month for the next six months.

State govt to pay ₹4,000 per displaced family for rent every month

"Land subsidence has been happening in Joshimath for the last few days. Till date cracks have been noticed in more than six hundred buildings. In view of this, 38 families have been temporarily shifted to safer places. In the said area, even at present, the cracks are continuously increasing, due to which more affected families are likely to be temporarily shifted to safer places," the letter by Chamoli DM read.

"On September 02, 2020, it has been informed that affected families, whose houses are not habitable due to damage caused by the disaster and are living in rented accommodation, will be provided ₹ 4000 assistance amount per family for six months from Hon'ble Chief Minister's relief fund. Please approve the payment of rent," the letter further added.

Read Also Joshimath land subsidence: Chamoli Administration instructs immediate deployment of NDRF

Residents alarmed and shifted to night shelters

Residents of Joshimath, a sacred town in Uttarakhand, have become alarmed after noticing fissures in the town's houses and roadways and have been evacuated and shifted to night shelters of the municipality by the administration.

The affected people, their families, and children are currently living in night shelters, officials said. The locals said that the people affected by the landslide, have been assured by the government that they will get pre-fabricated houses. However, they are worried about when the houses will be allotted to them.

Cracks developed in more than 500 houses

Cracks have reportedly developed in as many as 561 houses in Joshimath as a result of continued land subsidence in the town, stated the District Disaster Management Department.

Following the appearance of cracks in the houses, a total of 66 families are reported to have migrated from Joshimath as of now.

According to an official statement, engineers from the Geological Survey of India, Wadia Institute, and IIT Roorkee have been included in the team formed on the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

(With inputs from ANI)