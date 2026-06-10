PMO Seeks Detailed Report Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Count Irregularities | File Pic

Lucknow: The alleged irregularities in the counting of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya have escalated into a major controversy, with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) seeking a detailed report from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, according to sources. The development comes as the Trust's internal audit reportedly flagged discrepancies in the handling of temple offerings, prompting authorities to widen the scope of the inquiry.

Sources said Trust Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Misra visited Ayodhya and chaired a review meeting after the audit findings surfaced. The investigation has since expanded and several individuals are under scrutiny. The controversy intensified following allegations of irregularities in the counting of cash offerings and the reported theft from a temple donation box.

The issue has triggered a political storm, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav alleging that crores of rupees from the offerings made at the Ram Temple had gone missing and demanding a judicial probe.

Read Also Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions Ram Temple Donation Accounting, Demands Probe

In a post on X, Yadav described the matter as "extremely sensitive" for Lord Ram devotees across the world. "The news that crores of rupees from the Ram Temple offerings are missing is deeply concerning for devotees globally," he wrote.

Targeting the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the government, Yadav said the alleged disappearance of such a large amount was "highly shameful" for the Trust. He questioned the silence of the authorities, saying no one was willing to explain the alleged discrepancy and that the government's silence appeared suspicious.

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The SP chief also urged the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, arguing that it directly concerns the faith of millions of Sanatan followers across the world.

Former Ayodhya MLA Pawan Pandey, who served as a minister in the Samajwadi Party government, claimed that the alleged discrepancy in temple offerings could range between Rs 5 crore and Rs 7.5 crore. He challenged Trust general secretary Champat Rai to publicly deny the allegations under oath if no theft had taken place. If the allegations were true, Pandey said, an FIR should be registered immediately.

Read Also Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Crores In Ram Temple Offerings Missing, Seeks Court Intervention

Pandey also sought a comprehensive investigation to determine how long the alleged irregularities had continued and whether any Trust members had benefited from the missing funds.

Responding to the controversy, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary said the government was ensuring that the allegations were thoroughly investigated. He said the issue primarily concerns the Ram Temple Trust and not the state government, but maintained that the inquiry would be conducted in a transparent manner.

"If anyone is found guilty, strict action will be taken," Chaudhary said.

According to the established system at the temple, cash offerings are counted by bank employees in the presence of Trust officials under CCTV surveillance. The amount is entered into official registers and kept in a locker inside the temple complex before being deposited into the Trust's main account at the State Bank of India, Ayodhya Dham branch, the following day.

The Trust's audit process is monitored by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), while details of donations are placed before meetings of the Trust. During its last official review meeting on December 13, 2025, the Trust said it had received total donations of Rs 4,575 crore since its formation. It stated that Rs 2,475 crore had been spent over the previous five years and nine months on the construction of the Ram Temple, expansion of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, purchase of land and buildings, and other related works. The Trust reported a remaining balance of around Rs 2,100 crore.

Sources claimed the PMO has taken a serious view of the allegations and has sought a comprehensive report from the Trust on the reported discrepancies.