Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Questions Ram Temple Donation Accounting, Demands Probe

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has triggered a fresh political controversy by raising questions over the management of donations received by the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Alleging irregularities in the accounting of temple funds, Yadav claimed that crores of rupees donated by devotees were unaccounted for and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Addressing the issue, Akhilesh said that reports regarding discrepancies in donation figures were serious and deserved judicial attention. He urged the courts to take cognizance of the matter and ensure transparency in the handling of public contributions made by devotees from across the country.

The SP chief questioned how such a large gap could emerge in donation records and asserted that institutions associated with faith must maintain the highest standards of accountability. According to him, devotees have the right to know how every rupee contributed toward the grand temple project is being managed and utilized.

His remarks have intensified political debate in Uttar Pradesh, with opposition leaders demanding greater transparency while supporters of the temple trust rejecting allegations of wrongdoing. They argued that the trust follows established accounting procedures and that all donations are properly documented and audited.

The controversy comes at a time when the Ram Temple remains a symbol of immense religious and cultural significance, attracting millions of devotees and substantial donations from across India and abroad.

Political observers believe the issue could fuel further confrontation between the ruling BJP and the opposition ahead of upcoming electoral contests. Meanwhile, calls for clarity over donation records continue to gain attention, keeping the spotlight firmly on the management of funds linked to one of the country’s most prominent religious institutions.