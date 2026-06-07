Akhilesh Yadav Alleges Crores In Ram Temple Offerings Missing, Seeks Court Intervention

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File Photo

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday made a huge allegation that crores of rupees from donations made to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya had gone missing.

In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister cited media reports and described the issue as a matter of deep concern for devotees of Lord Ram across the world.

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He said the alleged disappearance of temple offerings was an embarrassing situation for the temple trust and questioned why no one had come forward with an explanation. Yadav also called for the judiciary to take suo motu cognisance of the matter, arguing that it was directly linked to the faith of millions of devotees. He further questioned the government's silence on the issue.

The remarks come amid discussions surrounding the finances of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. According to available financial figures, the trust recorded an income of about Rs 220.81 crore during the 2025-26 financial year.

A significant portion of the revenue came through donations and offerings from devotees. Reports indicate that the largest contribution came from Ram Lalla's donation boxes, which received Rs 54.79 crore between April 2025 and February 2026. Donation counters contributed Rs 18.88 crore, while online donations accounted for Rs 8.33 crore. Foreign contributions under the FCRA route stood at Rs 78 lakh.

In addition to donations, the trust earned nearly Rs 138 crore as interest on bank deposits, taking its total income beyond Rs 220 crore. No official response from the temple trust regarding Yadav's allegations was immediately available.