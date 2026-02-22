'I Made A Mistake Withdrawing Case… Should Have Sent Him To Jail': Akhilesh Yadav On Rambhadracharya Row | VIDEO

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday while speaking to reporters in Lucknow launched a sharp attack on the government, alleging that a Shankaracharya was deliberately humiliated and prevented from performing religious rituals.

‘Never In Sanatan Tradition’

Referring to the recent controversy, Yadav said the Shankaracharya had to sit on a dharna for several days during peak winter. “In our Sanatan tradition, nowhere has any Shankaracharya ever been stopped from bathing. This is the first time they have been prevented even from bathing,” he said.

‘20-Year-Old Incident Dug Up’

The Samajwadi Party leader further alleged that the government revived a two-decade-old case to malign the religious leader. He claimed the move was intended to insult and defame the Shankaracharya.

Taking the attack further, Yadav said that if the complainant was a disciple of Rambhadracharya, he regretted withdrawing a past case against him. “I made a mistake by withdrawing the case that was once against Rambhadracharya; I should have sent him to jail,” he remarked.

‘Government Beyond Saving’

Yadav added that ideological differences are natural in a democracy, but accused the government of stooping to a new low by encouraging such allegations. “That’s why I’m saying this government is now beyond saving,” he said.