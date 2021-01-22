PM trashes politics over vax, says he went by scientists’ advice

Lucknow: Trashing politics over coronavirus vaccines and trying to allay fears, PM Modi on Friday said the call on launching them was taken by scientists.

In a televised interaction with health workers in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, Modi referred indirectly to criticism over the emergency-use clearance given to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The PM said all sorts of things are said in politics but he went by the scientists' decision. Politicians talk about "this and that" ("Idhar ki bhi baat hoti hai, udhar ki bhi'). "I gave only one reply that I will do what the scientists say, this is not the job of us politicians to decide," he added.

Meanwhile, addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University, Modi invoked the young Indian cricket team's remarkable victory in Australia and the country's fight against Covid-19, and said the spirit of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' pervades all spheres and has become a part of everyday lives of people.