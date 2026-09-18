PM Narendra Modi's Birthday Marked With Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath, Yogi, Chandrababu Naidu & Rajnath Join Celebrations |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday was marked with special prayers at the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi on Thursday, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Chirag Paswan among the leaders who participated in the programme.

The leaders offered prayers at the temple and wished Modi a long, healthy and successful life. BJP Uttar Pradesh president Pankaj Chaudhary was also present.

The special puja was conducted with Vedic chants and traditional rituals. Yogi said the occasion was a matter of pride and good fortune as Modi, the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament from Varanasi, was celebrating his birthday.

"Today is a day of pride and good fortune for all of us. It is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the MP from Kashi," Yogi said after the programme.

He said prayers were offered at Baba Vishwanath Dham for the Prime Minister's good health and long life.

The programme also included the felicitation of batuks, priests and sanitation workers associated with the Kashi Vishwanath Dham. The priests who performed the Manglacharan were presented angavastram and dakshina, while sanitation workers were honoured with angavastram, prasad and dakshina.

The material distributed during the programme was packed in eco-friendly jute bags.

Yogi also interacted with bikers who had participated in a motorcycle rally from Vadnagar to Kashi as part of the birthday celebrations and distributed prasad among them.

Rajnath Singh said prayers were offered in Kashi on Modi's birthday and wished that the Prime Minister remained healthy throughout his life.

"Prime Minister Modi should remain healthy throughout his life so that the goal of a developed India can be achieved," Singh said.

Naidu described the occasion as historic and said it was a matter of happiness and pride to celebrate Modi's birthday at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

"The country is proud of Prime Minister Modi. He has brought great pride to the country," Naidu said.

He said India would become a developed nation over the next 25 years under Modi's leadership.

After the prayers, the leaders visited the corridor complex and interacted with sanitation workers. They thanked the workers for maintaining cleanliness at the temple complex and honoured them for their contribution.

The celebrations also included the cutting and distribution of cake among devotees and members of the public. Damru players performed during the programme, adding to the festive atmosphere at the temple complex.

A large number of devotees were present at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham during the celebrations.