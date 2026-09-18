PM Modi 76th Birthday: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CM Yogi Adityanath Offer Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Temple | VIDEO

Rajnath Singh and Yogi Adityanath performed special rituals at Kashi Vishwanath Temple and prayed for PM Modi’s long life | X - @myogiadityanath

Varanasi, September 17, 2026: On the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the Member of Parliament from Kashi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday performed a special ritual and offered prayers at Baba Vishwanath Temple.

They performed Jalabhishek and Aarti in the temple and paid obeisance at the feet of Baba Vishwanath. The leaders prayed for the Prime Minister's successful, healthy and long life as well as for the prosperity of the nation and the state.

Prayers At Kashi Vishwanath Dham

On the occasion of Prime Minister’s 76th birthday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Dham and honoured the priests and acharyas of Kashi. They also interacted with bikers associated with the Seva Sankalp Yatra from Varanasi to Vadnagar and honoured the sanitation sentinels serving at Kashi Vishwanath Dham. Thereafter, sweets were distributed to devotees within the temple premises.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh stated, “September 17 is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this occasion, all of us offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. We prayed to God for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s long life and lifelong good health, and also prayed that India reaches the goal of Viksit Bharat.”

Yogi Adityanath Offers Tribute

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated, “On the sacred birthday of Prime Minister and the popular Member of Parliament from Kashi, Narendra Modi Ji, senior leaders, including the Defence Minister, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, the Union Minister and the BJP Uttar Pradesh President, have performed a special puja and ritual at the sacred abode of Baba Vishwanath. We prayed to Baba Vishwanath for the Prime Minister’s good health and long life. May he continue to lead India for a long time so that the people of the country can witness the vision of an Atmanirbhar, secure and developed India under his leadership, and under his successful leadership, India moves rapidly towards becoming the world’s number one economy.”

Leaders Attend Programme

During the programme, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Union Minister Chirag Paswan, Union Minister of State for Finance and BJP State President Pankaj Chaudhary, Khajuraho MP Vishnudutt Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Cooperation J.P.S. Rathore, MLA Neelkanth Tiwari and others were also present.