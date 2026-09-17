Narendra Modi Birthday: Bollywood Superstars Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Wish 'PM Sahab', Pray For His Health & Happiness

PM Modi Birthday: Bollywood Superstars Shah Rukh Khan & Salman Khan Wish 'PM Sahab' |

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 76th birthday today, September 17, and Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have extended their wishes to him. While Shah Rukh prayed for the Prime Minister’s good health and happiness, Salman wished him “Janam Din Mubarak” in his own style.

Shah Rukh Khan Wishes PM Modi On Birthday

Shah Rukh Khan took to X to wish PM Modi, writing, “Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment.” He added, “May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation.”

Here’s wishing you a very Happy Birthday, Honourable PM @narendramodi ji. To many more years of good health, happiness and fulfilment. May you always carry the strength and positivity to inspire the nation. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 17, 2026

Salman Khan Wishes ‘Janam Din Mubarak’ To PM Modi

Salman Khan also extended his birthday wishes to the Prime Minister. Sharing his message on X, the actor wrote, “Janam Din Mubarak Ho Honourable PM Sahab, Wish you a very Happy Birthday, Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind.”

Janam Din Mubarak Ho Honourable P M Sahab , Wish you a very Happy Birthday Narendra Bhai Modi. Jai Hind. @narendramodi — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 17, 2026

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to wish Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday. Kangana Ranaut shared a Sanskrit verse and prayed for his long life, good health and strength to continue serving the nation, while Akshay Kumar urged people to mark the occasion with a “seva sankalp” by helping those in need. Suniel Shetty also wished PM Modi good health, strength and continued purpose in serving the nation.

Anupam Kher wished the Prime Minister a “long, healthy and joyful life”, while Shilpa Shetty wished him “good health, strength, and continued success” as he leads the nation forward. Jackie Shroff also shared a picture with PM Modi and wrote, “Wishing our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very Happy Birthday!”

Other film personalities, including Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Sanjay Dutt and Ravi Kishan, also joined the birthday wishes, sharing messages and photographs for the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on September 17, 2026. He marked his birthday at the SEMICON India 2026 summit in New Delhi, where delegates greeted him with birthday wishes. Modi also shared a video from the event, saying "Of birthdays and same-to-yous."